ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Another lawsuit has been filed against a Rochester church under the Child’s Victims Act.

A man said he was sexually and physically abused by Father Francis Vogt when he was an alter boy for St. Bridgets Church over a three year period — between the ages of eight and 11.

The man is also suing the church for negligence and emotional distress.

He has demanded a trial by jury to settle the matters.