ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 39th ‘Cut the Violence’ event was held today at New Creations Unisex barbershop.

Free haircuts were offered to children ages 10 to 17. This year featured balloon artwork and toy giveaways for children and voter registration was available for parents.

The event is meant to promote peace and end violence in the city of Rochester and is a collaboration between several local barbershops that take turns hosting.

New Creations Barbershop owner and city council member Willie Lightfoot explained why the event is particularly impactful.