CURE holds annual motorcycle poker run

RUSH, N.Y. (WROC) – The CURE Childhood Cancer Association held its 20th annual motorcycle poker run at Rush Creekside Inn on Sunday in Rush.

The bikers left the Rush Creekside Inn on E Henrietta Road at noon and returned at around 3 p.m.

The event helped raise awareness and donations for the CURE Childhood Cancer Association.

The Poker Run featured a scenic ride with three stops for motorcycles and cars; door prizes, raffle prizes, and live music from Flint Creek.

The price to participate cost $15 per bike/ car and $5 per passenger.

All of the proceeds will benefit the CURE Childhood Cancer Association.