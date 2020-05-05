Cuomo warns of coronavirus infection rate going up if reopening doesn’t happen in phases

Breaking News
131 COVID-19 deaths, 1,596 confirmed cases in Monroe County, hospitalizations dip below 100
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Cuomo warns of coronavirus infection rate going up if reopening doesn’t happen in phases

News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held his daily coronavirus update from New York City on Tuesday. One of his main concerns was the rate of infection increasing if the state reopened too quickly.

According to the IHME model, which is the model the White House prefers to use, back on April 7th, it projected that 60,415 Americans would die of coronavirus by August 4th. On May 4th, that same model now projects nearly 135,000 Americans will die of coronavirus by August 4th.

IMHE Director Christopher Murray said revisions reflected “rising mobility in most U.S. states as well as the easing of social distancing measures expected in 31 states by May 11, indicating that growing contacts among people will promote transmission of the coronavirus.”

“That’s a very nice way of saying when you accelerate the reopening, you’ll have more people coming into contact with other people,” Cuomo said. “The more people get infected, the more people die. We know that. And that’s why the projections are going up.”

Cuomo says the main question that needs to be asked is: How much is a human life worth?

“This is the real discussion,” Cuomo said. “I say priceless.”

When it comes to the number of coronavirus cases in the state, Cuomo says the numbers are still on the decline, however, 230 people died of the virus on Monday.

“We’re coming down the mountain,” Cuomo said, but also said that our actions will determine the trail ahead.

Cuomo says we must continue to test-trace-isolate, as that is the key to monitoring and controlling the infection rate.

“We do what we have to do and this is what we have to do to monitor the infection rate,” Cuomo said. “We don’t want to go through all of this and replace what was there before. We want to build back better.”

Click the player below to watch Tuesday’s briefing:

The slideshow that was shown during the briefing is below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss