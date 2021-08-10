NY republicans, democrats look ahead to 2022 amid Cuomo resignation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation leaves a deep hole in the plans for who the democrats will run during the 2022 gubernatorial election. NEWS10 ABC tracked down the republican and democratic chairmen to see what’s next for both parties.

“Him letting go of power shows he truly saw no avenue forward,” Republican Chair Nick Langworthy said.

Langworthy was caught by surprise by the Governor’s announcement.

“I did not think he was capable of uttering the words ‘my resignation,'” he said.

Langworthy has wasted no time as Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul gets ready to run the state. He’s focused on republican frontrunner Lee Zeldin for next year’s election.

“Lee is well on his way,” Langworthy said. “He’s raised the most funds that any republican running has raised in 20 years. He has built momentum.”

The democrats, on the other hand, do not have a clear frontrunner as they grapple with Hochul’s limited public profile.

“Kathy Hochul, I think, will most certainly choose to run for re-election,” Democratic chair Jay Jacobs said. “She hasn’t told me. I would be surprised if she decided not to do that. She would be a key favorite. That doesn’t mean there wouldn’t be others. Fortunately, we have a very deep bench of very talented people. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a challenge from one person or another.”

“Could we see [AG] Letitia James in that group?” NEWS10’s Trishna Begam asked.

“She’s got tremendous ability,” Jacobs replied. “Just have to wait and see.”

Jacobs called the Governor announcing his resignation a sad day.

“I think the Governor did the right thing,” he said. “Many of us have been telling him he needed to resign. It saves the people of New York a long, unnecessary ordeal. At the same time, it’s sad. I’ve known the Governor a long time. This job was everything to him. That’s gotta be painful on a human level. You can feel badly, and I do.”

The democrats will also have to content with a gaping fundraising hole the Governor will leave behind. Cuomo, once a political powerhouse and fundraising machine, brought in millions in campaign funds.

“This is going to be Civil War within the democratic party,” Langworthy said. “Kathy Hochul represents a more moderate look. Letitia James, who I think, I don’t disagree with the Governor, she has political motivation. Not saying her conclusions are false. Perhaps even AOC.”

Both republicans and democrats will have their primaries in June 2022.