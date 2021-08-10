Reaction to Cuomo’s resignation

CORRECTS CITY TO NEW YORK – In this still image from video, Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Cuomo has resigned over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19. (Office of the Governor of New York via AP)

(WTEN)- A week after New York Attorney General Letitia James released the results of an independent investigation she said revealed Governor Andrew Cuomo had sexually harassed at least 11 women, Gov. Cuomo resigned.

Since the findings of the report became public Gov. Cuomo had kept saying he would not be resigning. That changed Tuesday afternoon when he made the announcement he would be stepping down.

One of Gov. Cuomo’s alleged victims put out statements following his resignation:

Lindsey Boylan

“From the beginning, I simply asked that the Governor stop his abusive behavior. It became abundantly clear he was unable to do that, instead (of) attacking and blaming victims until the end. It is a tragedy that so many stood by and watched these abuses happen. I am thankful for the Attorney General, the investigators, and all those who have pursued the truth despite intimidation and threats of retaliation.”

State and local politician reaction

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul

“I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers. As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor.”

Attorney General Letitia James

“I thank Governor Cuomo for his contributions to our state. The ascension of our Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, will help New York enter a new day. We must continue to build on the progress already made and improve the lives of New Yorkers in every corner of the state. I know our state is in good hands with Lieutenant Governor Hochul at the helm, and I look forward to continuing to work with her.”

Senator Peter Oberacker (R)

“The door is open for a new beginning, and it is time to refocus our efforts on boosting our small businesses, improving the lives of individuals and families, and answering to those who elected us – that’s what New Yorkers deserve.”

New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli

“The Governor has done the right thing. New York is facing many challenges as we battle the ongoing impact of COVID-19. My team and I stand ready to assist incoming Governor Hochul as we move the state forward.”

Assemblyman Ed Ra (R)

“This is what’s right for our state. While Andrew Cuomo’s resignation does not absolve him in any of his ongoing criminal investigations, it does allow our government to move forward. Republicans and Democrats need to work together to ensure this is a new era of bipartisanship, reform, and progress that New Yorkers can be proud of. I’m sending my best wishes to Kathy Hochul today.”

Tweet from Representative Claudia Tenney (R)

“I now renew my earlier tweet to change the name of the expensive bridge over the Hudson.”

Representative Elise Stefanik (R)

“This resignation is long past overdue. Governor Cuomo needs to be arrested and prosecuted for sexual harassment, sexual assault, and sexual abuse. Governor Cuomo also needs to be arrested and prosecuted for his criminal acts covering up the tragic deaths of our most vulnerable seniors in nursing homes.”

Assembly Minority Leader Wil Barclay

“Stepping down was inevitable, overdue and the only path forward for Andrew Cuomo. The scandals surrounding the governor’s office have generated one of the darkest periods in state history, and it’s fortunate the governor finally came to the realization that his resignation is clearly in the best interest of New York. What’s next for Andrew Cuomo remains to be seen, with multiple investigations on a number of issues still active.”

Senator John W. Mannion (D)

“Andrew Cuomo’s decision to resign was the right thing to do, but it was only made necessary by his failure to do the right thing so many times before. It is my hope that the legislature will continue to investigate the outstanding questions surrounding the corruption of his administration because real change cannot come without full understanding of the problem.”

Senator Brad Hoylman (D)

“I’m grateful that this sad chapter in New York’s history is coming to an end thanks to the inspirational courage of the women who came forward to share their stories in the Attorney General’s report. I look forward to working with incoming Governor Kathy Hochul to address the severe problems facing our state, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on New York’s most vulnerable. It’s my sincere hope that a change in leadership in Albany will mark a new era of cooperation and collaboration between the Legislature and the Governor for the betterment of all New Yorkers.”

Representative Pat Fahy

“Governor Cuomo made the right decision today. I commend him for putting the interests of New York State first and preventing a drawn-out and expensive impeachment process. As difficult as this may be — as elected officials, we are held to a higher standard, and through holding one another accountable under the law — we demonstrate that our democratic institutions’ matter.”

Senator John E. Brooks

“This has been a very difficult period for the people of New York and we have much to do as we continue to battle COVID, rebuild our economy, prepare for a new school year, address concerns with the MTA, protect our environment, and so much more. All of us in the state legislature must come together and work with soon-to-be Governor Hochul in putting people and not politics first.”

Congressman Brian Higgins

“From her earliest days as a local official to her time as my colleague in Congress and her service as Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul’s sole priority has always been the people. Kathy is a public servant of integrity who works hard to listen to and deliver for the communities she represents. She will be an excellent Governor and will make New Yorkers proud.”

Senator Patrick Gallivan (R)

“This is a sad day for the State of New York, but I am thankful that Governor Cuomo has decided to step aside for the sake of the residents of our state. It is clear the governor violated his oath of office and can no longer govern effectively. However, the brave women who stepped forward deserve justice and I believe the various investigations of the governor’s conduct should continue to include the improper reporting of nursing home deaths and the improper use of state employees for personal gain.”

Assemblymember Pat Burke

“Andrew Cuomo’s resignation was the necessary step to restore trust between New Yorkers and their government. It’s a sad day to see another Governor’s career end in scandal but it’s also a historic day as we welcome New York’s first female Governor, Kathy Hochul! Let’s Go Buffalo! Let’s Go New York!”

Senator George M. Borrello (R)

“Despite his apologies, we won’t forget or forgive team Cuomo’s behind-the-scenes attempts to discredit and undermine the reputations of the 11 courageous women who had the courage to come forward. We cannot and will not forget them or what they endured. We also won’t forget the countless nursing home residents – our parents, grandparents, and friends – who lost their lives to his unconscionable policies.”

Tweet from Senator Tim Kennedy (D)

“New York is in excellent hands with @LtGovHochulNY. She’s a hard worker, she truly listens to people, and I have no doubt she will rebuild and restore trust in Albany. I stand ready to help her in this transition.”

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara

“Governor’s resignation will finally allow our state to move forward — it was the right thing to do. Looking forward to working with incoming Governor Kathy Hochul soon — we have much work to do and many challenges ahead.”

Senator Jim Tedisco (R)

“As the Governor looked at the specter of being impeached and removed from office for sexually harassing 11 women and for a host of other major scandals, Andrew Cuomo’s final message in his role as Governor can be summed up in three words: ‘deny, deny, and goodbye!”

Senator Daphne Jordan

“Andrew Cuomo has revealed himself as a bully, thug, creep, and coward. However, today can’t be the last word on this disgraced former Governor. His – and his staff of enablers – incompetence, criminality, cover-ups, and corruption must be investigated by local, state, and federal law enforcement. The courageous women that Cuomo sexually harassed and abused who came forward to share their experiences and hold him accountable deserve our admiration and true justice, both in criminal and civil court.”

Assemblyman Chris Tague (R)

“The governor has resigned, and while we should continue to seek justice for all he has harmed, today we can begin getting back to work for the people of New York. I again want to thank the women who came forward for their accounts and applaud them for their bravery, because today we sent a message to everyone that conduct of this nature will never be tolerated, from anyone. I wish to congratulate Kathy Hochul, the next governor of our state, and hope that we will be able to establish a productive, bipartisan relationship to do all we can for the people of New York.”

Senator Michelle Hinchey (D)

“The Governor’s resignation was a necessary step toward restoring trust, transparency, and accountability in our state government and represents a historic shift in New York State. This moment would not be possible without the brave women who shared their stories in the face of fear, retribution, and scare tactics. We owe them a tremendous amount of gratitude, for, without their courage, we would not be here today.”

Senator Ed Rath (R)

“This afternoon’s resignation from Governor Cuomo is a welcomed and necessary relief for those New Yorkers he has harmed and those who continue to look to Albany for leadership amid this pandemic. Harassment has no place in our society, especially at the upper levels of state government.”

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner (D)

“I am relieved as are most other New Yorkers that Andrew Cuomo announced he is resigning the office of Governor. The events of the past week as we learned the contents and conclusions of the Attorney General’s report on allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation have been dismaying and disappointing. His responses to the report have been utterly tone-deaf to the significance and consequence of his actions to women in his employ and to women generally and further demonstrated his inability to lead this state.”

Assemblyman Jarett Gandolfo (R)

“After months of lying about his actions and avoiding accountability, Andrew Cuomo has officially resigned and is no longer our governor. To be clear, Andrew Cuomo’s resignation does not impact the ongoing criminal investigations — he still has much to answer for. As Lt. Gov Kathy Hochul prepares to take over, I extend to her my best wishes and hope to work together in a bipartisan fashion on behalf of all New Yorkers.”

Senator Shelley Mayer (D)

“Governor Cuomo made the right decision in the best interest of the people of New York today when he announced his resignation. New York State remains in a difficult and perilous moment given the ongoing challenges of COVID and economic recovery. I look forward to working closely with Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul as she takes leadership of our state and I have full confidence in her.”

Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio (R)

“The governor’s resignation is an admission of guilt. Had he responded to the Judiciary Committee and accepted the due process of the Legislature, it would be a different story. However, the Judiciary Committee will continue its investigation into the nursing home cover-up, his book deal and the sexual harassment allegations. It is a sad day for New York with this resignation, but a great day now that we have our first female governor.”

Senator Andrew Gounardes (D)

“Governor Cuomo’s resignation is a victory for the brave women who came forward, at great personal risk, to hold the most powerful person in our state government accountable. Their courage is inspiring, and I want to thank them for sharing these difficult experiences. We must honor their bravery by continuing this conversation and by continuing to root out this behavior from not only the state government but all workplaces.”

Assemblymember Jonathan Rivera (D)

“With the governor’s warranted resignation now behind us, New Yorkers can now take solace in our collective eagerness to restore credibility to the executive chamber. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is more than capable of taking on the responsibility of the governor’s seat and to reestablishing dignity to the office. She has spent more than 25 years in government, which began right here in Western New York (and in the 149th Assembly District) with a 14-year stint on the Hamburg Town Board, before becoming Erie County clerk and then a congresswoman. Her experience and travels across the state position her well to understand the needs and issues of all New Yorkers.”

Former Governor George Pataki

“This is a sad day for New York but Governor Cuomo needed to resign.The process Attorney General James undertook was not unfair but thorough, professional and balanced. I wish Lieutenant Governor Hochul great success, her success is essential for the people of the State I love.”

Assemblymember Richard Gottfried (D)

“I applaud the women who bravely told their difficult stories and thank Attorney General Tish James for her comprehensive and impartial report. Andrew Cuomo has done the right thing for the people of New York by resigning. I have confidence in Kathy Hochul’s ability as Governor to confront the challenges and opportunities that face our state and look forward to working with her.”

Assemblyman Karl Brabenec (R)

“Today’s resignation by Gov. Cuomo marks the first step in the healing process for the stressful and chaotic period his time in office has been to New Yorkers everywhere,” said Brabenec. “This announcement came as a surprise, but I am glad Cuomo did the right thing and stepped down.”

Assemblyman Keith P. Brown (R)

“This governor’s administration was one that will be remembered from the very beginning for the intense amount of corruption and scandal it brought the people of New York. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. We cannot allow resignation to be the end of this story. I am committed wholly to continuing to find justice for the victims of Cuomo’s abuse and corruption. Whether you’re a taxpayer in New York or the loved one of one of the 15,000 nursing home patients that lost their life, you deserve accountability.”

Democratic Majority Leader Dennis Feeney

“Today’s news of Mr. Cuomo’s resignation marks the close of a dark chapter in New York politics. We remain in steadfast support of those victims of abuse and harassment, and today is proof that your voices are being heard and that actions do have consequences. As Majority Leader, I welcome the incoming administration of Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, and look forward to working with her and our partners in the State Assembly and Senate to continue delivering strong leadership and efficient governance for the People of Albany County.”

Assemblymember Robert Carroll

“I commend all of the survivors who came forward to stand up against workplace abuse and harassment and to tell the truth about Governor Cuomo’s behavior. I want to thank Attorney General Letitia James for listening to these brave women and producing the report that helped bring this painful chapter of New York history to a close. There is much more to be done to stop workplace harassment and abuse of power. I will keep you updated on the Assembly’s next steps regarding this matter and any pertinent legislation.”

Tweet from Senator Jeremy Cooney

“This is a moment of change. Survivors were not only believed, but there were direct consequences for Gov Cuomo’s abuse of power. I’m grateful for the courageous women who came forward, and I am ready to work with incoming Gov Hochul on behalf of Rochesterians and all New Yorkers.”

Local government reaction

Tweet from Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin (R)

“11 years I’ve told you @NYGovCuomo is a sociopath. I’ve been correct the entire time.”

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro

“Many may find relief in Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. We would all do well to remember that his downfall came at a tremendous cost. His failings hurt New Yorkers, devastated families, and victimized women. The damage he caused will not be soon repaired… but repair we must.”

Albany County Legislature Chairman Andrew Joyce

“It is in the best interest of the State of New York and County of Albany that the Governor has decided to do the right thing by resigning. In the midst of a new phase of the COVID pandemic and the numerous challenges ahead of us, we must focus on the work ahead. Kathy Hochul is a proven, experienced public servant that has served at nearly every level of government and we look forward to her leadership.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan (D)

“Now is the time to move our state forward. There is still a pandemic infecting hundreds of thousands across the globe each day. As we rebuild our state and help our residents recover from the devastating impacts of COVID-19, I stand with Governor Hochul in the challenging days ahead. Governor Hochul is known across the state for her leadership and effectiveness in fighting for all New Yorkers. She listens, she is decisive, and I am proud to call her my friend.”

Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar

“The Conservative Party wishes incoming Governor Kathleen Hochul well in her transition to New York’s top executive office, but we will continue holding her to account for allowing Mr. Cuomo’s gross, well-known behavior to go on for these past seven years. Mr. Cuomo’s behavior has shown the need for far greater transparency in New York State government, and so many questions for him still need to be answered.”

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple

“I give the governor credit for putting NY first. Although our investigation was never about his office. Today’s announcement will have no effect on our investigation. We still have a complaint and an allegation of criminal conduct. Our investigation continues.”

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw

“Despite his disgraceful exit, the dark days of Andrew Cuomo destroying our beloved state are over. Unfortunately for him, the criminal investigation into his book deal and having taxpayer-funded employees working on it are far from over. Good. He’s not the only politician that should have emails, text, phone calls, and swipe cards checked to see if government employees worked on taxpayers’ time to personally profit from a book deal.”

Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels

“The imminent change of leadership in Albany is good news for all New Yorkers, particularly members of sovereign Native Nations located within the state’s borders who have for too long been overlooked and mistreated by the current administration. Today’s announcement was not precipitated by politics, but by the actions of one individual, his abuse of power, and the bravery of those who had the strength and courage to stand up for themselves. I hope this signals the end of the well-known and well-documented bully tactics that have been deployed at the state Capitol throughout his term.”

Assemblyman Angelo Morinello (R)

“While this is a situation that should have never occurred, the governor has acted in the best interest of New Yorkers by stepping down. State government will always be of, by, and for the people and I look forward to putting this dark time in New York’s history behind us so we can focus on what really matters, you.”

Chautauqua County Democratic Chair Norm Green

“Several thoughts come to mind for me today as Gov. Cuomo’s resignation sinks in. First, this chapter is over and second is that in two weeks we will swear in NY’s 57th governor; western New York’s own Kathy Hochul. As many know, Kathy will be New York’s very first female governor. She spends lots of time in our county and at Chautauqua Institution. She is married to former US Attorney Bill Hochul and he will be a fabulous first husband for our state.”

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan

“This is an important moment for New York, and it is thanks to the courage of the many women who came forward to demand accountability and justice for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s reprehensible and abhorrent behavior. We will now finally have our first woman Governor, and I am very optimistic about the future of New York under Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership. She is the real deal – a proven public servant who understands how government works and will lead our State forward with integrity.”

Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns

“On one hand, today is a very somber day for all of New York State and on the other, it is yet another momentous first for this great State. I want to congratulate Erie County’s very own Kathy Hochul on her historic next step as the first female Governo of New York State.”

Erie County Executive Mark Polocarz

“With today’s announcement New York State has turned the page and will be beginning a new chapter with Kathy Hochul as our 57th governor and the first female governor of our great state. I have known Kathy for decades, having worked with her closely on numerous issues, and I can confirm that she has the work ethic, determination, and skill set to not only succeed in the job but to take the Empire State to new heights.”

Organization reactions

Citizen Action Co-Executive Director Jess Wisneski

“New Yorkers are desperately in need of a state government that puts them before Andrew Cuomo’s personal and political interests. Finally, Andrew Cuomo has resigned and we can do that. Soon, Lt. Governor Hochul will make history as our state’s first woman governor. We urge her to make it her first priority to remove all those who allowed the governor’s abhorrent behavior to persist.”

Women’s March Executive Director Rachel O’Leary Carmona

“Governor Cuomo’s resignation is a direct result of the brave women who have stepped forward to speak out against his egregious abuses of power. We commend their courage. But this matter is not over. Governor Cuomo is a serial abuser and predator—and his comments make clear that he still does not acknowledge the magnitude of the damage he’s done to our state. He must be held accountable—both to the countless women he harassed over decades in public office, and to the state he all but abandoned during its worst crisis yet.”

New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta

“Kathy Hochul has long been a dedicated public servant and has shown leadership throughout her career. We look forward to working with her on the challenges we face ahead.”

The Business Council of New York State

“These unfortunate events have again highlighted the fact that there is no place for sexual harassment, especially in the workplace. As we turn the page, we look forward to working with soon-to-be Governor Kathy Hochul, who we believe will be a strong leader in her attempts to create stability in New York. Lieutenant Governor Hochul has always been a friend of The Business Council. We are confident as Governor Hochul, she will continue to do the same and work with us to achieve a healthier business climate.”

Executive Director of Upstate United Justin Wilcox

“Given her extensive experience in government and outstanding leadership qualities, there is no doubt that Lieutenant Governor Hochul is ready to lead New York State as our next governor. The challenges associated with the pandemic and its impact on hardworking New Yorkers are as serious as ever. We look forward to working with Lieutenant Governor Hochul and her administration to restore our communities and revive the state’s economy.”

Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union

“The RWDSU welcomes our soon-to-be Governor, Kathy Hochul, as she takes on the enormous responsibilities of governing our state, and managing New York’s response to the pandemic. We have worked with her throughout her years in Congress and as Lieutenant Governor; and we have seen that she is a strong and smart leader with the right values. We look forward to continuing to work with her to protect and advance the needs of working people during these extraordinary times.”