Hochul eyeing permanent role in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kathy Hochul announced she intends to run for governor of New York after fulfilling the rest of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s term.

“She made it very clear that yes, she was lieutenant governor, she ran with Governor Cuomo, but at the same token, she’s her own person,” said Democratic Assemblyman John McDonald.

Many of Hochul’s colleagues on both side of the aisle note her assent in politics, starting as a town board member in western New York to a member of Congress.

“Kathy Hochul is a very seasoned Albany figure. She has been lieutenant governor for some time. She knows how this works, and she’s not coming in off the street,” said Republican Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh.

Walsh questioned Governor Cuomo’s 14-day resignation announcement and wondered why Hochul can’t start as governor now.

“The idea that it requires a 14-day transition period, which she has already announced that she has a transition team, and she is ready to step in and serve, you know, I don’t really like that,” Walsh said.

Hochul will become the state’s first female governor. She champions issues like the Affordable Care Act, women’s right to choose and LGBT rights. In office, she’ll also have to tackle the issues surrounding Covid and crime.

“She brings seven years of traveling the highways and byways of New York,” said Democratic Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner.

Lawmakers like Woerner hope she brings that insight into her next position.

“I’m excited that that has been her experience, and I know that she’ll bring all of that insight that she has gained to the role,” Woerner said.

Hochul has mostly said she’s reserving comment about her policies until Governor Cuomo leaves office.