Cuomo to make announcement at vaccination site in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WSYR) — On Saturday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo visited the William Reid Apartments in Brooklyn, where a vaccine pop-up event was happening.

Cuomo was there to urge all New Yorkers to take the vaccine when it is available to them. Part of the reason this location was chosen was because it has a higher minority population and, according to Cuomo, Blacks are twice as likely to die from COVID as whites, while Latinos are 1.5 times likely to die from COVID than whites.

“Take the vaccine. It will save lives and it can save your life,” Cuomo said. “Please take the vaccine. We’ll make it accessible, but we need you to take it.”

Cuomo said fighting COVID-19 is a war.

“This is a fight and when you tire before the enemy tires, you know what happens? The enemy wins. We don’t have the luxury of fatigue,” Cuomo said. “Don’t get cocky with COVID. 144 people died yesterday. Don’t get cocky with COVID.”

While Cuomo is working to get vaccinations in all New Yorkers, and setting up pop-up clinics, like the one in Brooklyn, it is the lack of distribution from the federal government that is the hold up. New York State is still only receiving about 250,000 doses a week.

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries was also in attendance at the event and said, “New York was hit the hardest, has battled the longest, and emerged the strongest through this pandemic and a lot of the reason we have done it is because of Governor Cuomo’s leadership and New Yorkers’ resilience.”

While at the event, Cuomo also gave an update on the numbers across the state. The positive infection rate percentage is at 5.26 percent statewide, and 144 New Yorkers passed away on Friday from COVID.