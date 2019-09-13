Cuomo signs law extending rules for child allergy safety

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WROC) — Governer Andrew Cuomo has signed a new law that extends the rules for child allergy safety.

“Elijah’s Law” requires child day care programs in New York to follow guidelines for stopping and responding to allergy attacks.

The law was named after Elijah Silvera, a 3-year-old from New York City who died in 2017. He was given a grilled cheese sandwich at his day care despite having a known dairy allergy.

Schools already had to follow these allergy safety rules — this law now extends it to day care centers.