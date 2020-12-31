Cuomo: Rapid COVID testing key to reopening businesses?

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday thousands of fans can be at Bill Stadium for the home playoff games. He said with an event like that, there will be rapid COVID testing done for those attending. He says the method is nothing new, and adds there’s quite a bit of it out there.



“Plenty of rapid testing capacity by the way,” says Cuomo. He even tossed this question out to the public: “Can you use rapid testing to reopen businesses safely?”



But at roughly $50-plus a pop, what would that look like for say, restaurants here in Rochester? Leah Stacy, who is a spokesperson for a number of restaurants in the City (including the farm to table ‘Good Luck’), says that sounds like one expensive night out.



“I don’t think it will be…widely popular,” says Stacy adding, “I’m not sure that they’re going to appreciate a 50 dollar rapid test, or whatever it ends up being.”

With all the restaurants in Rochester’s ‘orange zone’ only open for take-out, the loss in customer foot traffic is dealing a blow locally. Stacy says many in the industry are simply hoping for COVID infection rates to drop.



“We’re hoping that we can reopen with lesser capacity,” she says.

Or if the price of a rapid test dips to a reasonable price tag, say $10, then that might be doable for customers. “If it’s a $10 rapid test, that’s the price of a glass of wine, a cocktail…”

Even with a vaccine getting rolled out, State and County Health officials have said it’s still going to be months before the general public can get it. Stacy says that news is hopeful, but not for those in the orange zone or restaurant industry. For now, it’s just a waiting game.



“When we’re allowed to reopen, I think there will be that glimmer of hope again,” she says.