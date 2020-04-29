Cuomo: ‘Put partisan politics aside’

Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: Monroe County among eligible NY counties to resume elective surgeries
News
ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is calling on Washington, D.C. to put partisan politics aside.

“When does it stop?” Cuomo asked.

Cuomo pointed out that annually, New York State pays $29 billion more annually to the federal government that it gets back, whereas Kentucky, which is home to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, takes $37 billion more than they pay to the federal government.

“Our contribution to the United States, the federal pot, we put it more than we get back,” Cuomo said. “Who’s bailing out who?”

Cuomo said the federal government wants to fund big businesses, hotels, airlines, etc., while the state and local governments are the ones that are tasked with funding essential services, like police, firefighters, teachers, social services, and the food banks.

“How about helping families who can’t feed their kids right now?” Cuomo said. “I say let’s fund working Americans.”

Politics aside, Cuomo focused again on ramping up testing in New York State. New York State has done more testing than many countries have. Cuomo says New York State does about 30,000 tests per day now, which is up from just 20,000 tests per week in March.

When it comes to coronavirus numbers in New York State, overall, total hospitalizations are down, as well as intubations and the number of deaths. On Tuesday, 330 deaths were reported in the state from coronavirus.

Cuomo also released a map of counties where hospitals can carry on with elective surgeries. The counties that are yellow in the map below are eligible, based on a few different points of criteria, like 30% of hospital beds must be available for use after elective surgeries start, in case there is in an influx in coronavirus cases.

Click the player below to watch Cuomo’s daily briefing:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

