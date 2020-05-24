Cuomo: Pro sports can start training camps, campgrounds can reopen Monday

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. (WTEN/WSYR) — Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Cuomo announced during his daily briefing Sunday that professional sports leagues can start training camps.

The governor also announced that campgrounds and RV parks will be allowed to open statewide on Monday, and veterinarian practices will be allowed to open in all regions beginning Tuesday.

According to Cuomo, the number of hospitalizations is down, but new cases are up. But, Cuomo says, this is all part of the decline. The governor also said that the number of deaths has risen to a total of 109 in 24 hours.

The governor also announced the Mid-Hudson Region is still on track to enter phase one of reopening on Tuesday, with Long Island on track for Wednesday, as long as deaths continue to decline. Both regions’ contact tracing operations are reportedly expected to be online by those dates.

He went on to remind New Yorkers that wearing a mask is mandatory while riding on public transportation systems.

Long Island’s transportation system ready is getting ready for the possible reopening, which was the reason for Cuomo’s reminder on masks. He says the MTA will be taking steps to protect Long Island Rail Road customers by cleaning and disinfecting trains and buses daily. The LIRR is also reportedly ready to add more cars to trains to help with social distancing.

“If you don’t wear the mask in your personal coming and goings, then you are making a mistake,” says Cuomo.

New York will lead the way, according to the governor.

“We are writing history in New York. We are writing history in America.” GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO

“As we move forward with reopening, we have to keep one eye on the future and start talking about building back better, not just building to what we had before,” Cuomo says. “There are new rules now, and we must learn from what we’ve been through so that we can be prepared when another inevitable public health emergency happens. New York State has led the way in so many difficult times in history. People look to New York for guidance and example, and now, we are writing history for a whole modern-day governmental and societal response.”

Cuomo also announced the members of the state’s Blue-Ribbon Commission focused on improving telehealth and broadband access using new, innovative technologies. The Blue-Ribbon Commission is chaired by former CEO and Executive Chairman of Google and founder of Schmidt Futures, Eric Schmidt. Members of the Commission include:

Richard Parsons – Chair, Rockefeller Foundation

Darren Walker – President, Ford Foundation

Dennis Rivera – Former Chair, SEIU healthcare

Plinio Ayala – President/CEO, Per Scholas

Charles Phillips – Chair/Former CEO, Infor

Sid Mukherjee – Physician/Author, Assistant Professor at Columbia

Jane Rosenthal – Co-founder/CEO/Executive Chair, Tribeca Film Festival

Dr. Toyin Ajayi – Chief Health Officer & Co-founder, Cityblock Health

Elizabeth Alexander – President, Andrew W. Mellon Foundation

Martha Pollack – President, Cornell University

Steven Koonin – Director, NYU Center for Urban Science and Progress

Satish K. Tripathi – President, SUNY Buffalo

Hamdi Ulukaya – Founder/Chairman/CEO, Chobani

Maurie McInnis – Incoming President, SUNY Stony Brook

Ginni Rometty – Executive Chair, IBM

Finally, the Governor confirmed 1,589 additional cases of the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 361,515 confirmed cases in New York State.