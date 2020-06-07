Cuomo: Places of worship can increase congregation capacity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Governor Andrew Cuomo said places of worship can increase the number of people they have at their services. The new mandate begins immediately.

Churches, temples and mosques can go up to 25 percent occupancy. Cuomo said the timeline was accelerated because of the decrease in COVID-19 cases in New York State.

Cuomo also said religious leaders need to continue to take extra precautions.

Cuomo also intends to sign an executive order to prosecute price gouging on personal protective equipment.

PPE has, in some cases, been in short supply during the COVID-19 pandemic. In some cases, the prices for PPE have increased by a multiple of ten times their normal values.