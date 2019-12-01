Cuomo places National Guard on standby, activates State Emergency Operations Center

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – On Sunday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo placed National Guard personnel on standby and activated the state’s Emergency Operations Center to enhanced monitoring mode as a severe winter storm passes through many parts of the state. Gov. Cuomo deployed state agency commissioners from DHSES, DOT, Thruway Authority and State Police to regions expected to be hardest hit by the storm, and announced the state emergency response bunker will be open until the end of the storm. The Governor also announced 524,000 tons of salt is available to help combat black ice and snowy roads.



“This storm has the potential to cause significant problems as many New Yorkers return from the Thanksgiving holiday today and commute to work tomorrow,” Governor Cuomo said. “Snow, black ice, rain and wind are a bad combination — but this isn’t our first rodeo and we pre-deployed significant state assets and personnel to prepare for the storm and maintain the roads. I am now placing National Guard personnel on standby and activating our emergency command center to ensure we are able to respond quickly and effectively to this storm and help keep our people safe.”



Roads have already begun to ice on I-88, I-99 and 1-84 in Broome County, Southern Tier Region. Additional Department of Transportation and State Police assets have been moved to I-84 to assist as black ice travels up the highway from Northeastern Pennsylvania. Bus service has been cancelled out of Port Authority in New York City to Binghamton, Rochester, Buffalo, Ithaca and Syracuse until further notice.



Precipitation will begin as snow for most of the state during the day on Sunday as the nor’easter will move from the Southern Tier toward the Catskills, Mohawk Valley and the Capital Region. The heaviest widespread precipitation will be Sunday afternoon into Sunday night and then a prolonged period of varying intensity precipitation Monday into Monday night. Interior areas to the northwest of New York City have a potential to see a period of freezing rain and sleet Sunday night.



The forecast calls for the heaviest snow accumulations in the western Catskills, with totals expected to hit two feet. The Southern Tier and Capital District regions could see 12 to 18 inches, while Central New York and the Mohawk Valley are expected to receive up to 15 inches of snow. New York City and Long Island getting approximately 1 to 4 inches.



Temperatures will range from the high 20s to low 40s. Winds will be southeast from 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph in the Long Island, Mid-Hudson, and New York City Regions.



Various watches and advisories have been issued by the NWS for Areas in Western NY, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Central NY, Mohawk Valley, North County, Mid-Hudson and Capital Regions.



For a complete listing of advisories and latest forecasts, visit the National Weather Service click here.