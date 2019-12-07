Cuomo orders Flags to Half-Staff on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2018, file photo, Pearl Harbor survivors salute during the National Anthem at a ceremony in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii marking the 77th anniversary of the Japanese attack. Survivors and members of the public are expected to gather in Pearl Harbor on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, to remember those killed when Japanese planes bombed the Hawaii naval base 78 years ago and launched the U.S. into World War II. Organizers plan for about a dozen survivors of the attack to attend the annual ceremony, the youngest of whom are now in their late 90s. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC)- Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered flags across the state to half-staff in honor of the anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

In a statement, Cuomo said the course of the nation’s history was changed by the events at Pearl Harbor.

“This day weighs heavy on the hearts of all Americans, and we must always commemorate the courage shown by those brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our nation,” said Cuomo.

“While we can never repay the more than 2,400 members of our Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice on that infamous day, we can honor their memories by continuing our work to uphold the ideals and freedoms this great state and nation were founded on. In these increasingly challenging and divisive times, let this day serve as a poignant reminder of how our nation can work as one in the face of great adversity and that we must always stand together, even on the most difficult days.”

During the attack, more than 2,400 Americans were killed, including 40 from New York.