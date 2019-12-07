Cuomo orders Flags to Half-Staff on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC)- Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered flags across the state to half-staff in honor of the anniversary of Pearl Harbor.
In a statement, Cuomo said the course of the nation’s history was changed by the events at Pearl Harbor.
“This day weighs heavy on the hearts of all Americans, and we must always commemorate the courage shown by those brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our nation,” said Cuomo.
“While we can never repay the more than 2,400 members of our Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice on that infamous day, we can honor their memories by continuing our work to uphold the ideals and freedoms this great state and nation were founded on. In these increasingly challenging and divisive times, let this day serve as a poignant reminder of how our nation can work as one in the face of great adversity and that we must always stand together, even on the most difficult days.”
During the attack, more than 2,400 Americans were killed, including 40 from New York.