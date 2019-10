New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters after signing a bill that increases the statute of limitations in rape cases in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo hinted Tuesday toward when the special election to fill Western New York Rep. Chris Collins’ vacated seat will be held.

Cuomo indicated Tuesday that the day of the presidential primaries in New York may be the same day of the special election — April 28.

He said that there are two things he is looking for to to decide on a prime time to have the special election: a time where voter turnout will be strong and as soon as possible to fill the empty seat.