Cuomo: Executive Order to move medical resources around state

A ventilator is displayed during a news conference at the New York City Emergency Management Warehouse where 400 ventilators have arrived and will be distributed. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an Executive Order that would provide relief for hospitals in need of ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE) on Friday.

The Executive Order will allow New York State to redistribute these resources from institutions that do not need them and will redeploy the equipment to other hospitals that need them the most in the state.

Cuomo said the National Guard will transport the ventilators and PPE. The equipment will be returned to the hospital or the hospital will be reimbursed for the equipment at a later date.

It remains unclear if any resources will be pulled from the Rochester area.

Monroe County officials say there have been conversations about that, but no official requests have been made.

Cuomo also announced the temporary hospital facility at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center will now be used for only COVID-19 patients. President Donald Trump granted Cuomo’s request for the Javits facility to accept COVID-19 positive patients on Thursday.

According to Cuomo, New York is testing more than 16,000 people per day, which is more than any other state and more than China and South Korea on a per-capital basis.

“We have taken extraordinary measures to build our stockpile of ventilators, masks and other personal protective equipment, but we still do not have enough,” Cuomo said. “Our greatest challenge has been ventilators – we are running out of them in our most stressed regions of the state, and there are hospitals in other parts of the state that have ventilators that they are not using and I will not be in a position where people are dying and we have several hundred ventilators in our own state somewhere else.”

Reps. Reed, Stefanik; State Senators Ortt, Borrello, Jacobs, Helming, Funke, Akshar, O’Mara and State Assemblyman Palmesano, Friend, Goodell, Kolb and Assemblywoman Byrnes released the following statement:



“We have been watching the situation in New York City and we have an increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in other parts of New York,” Taking our ventilators by force leaves our people without protection and our hospitals unable to save lives today or respond to a coming surge. We stand together opposing the Governor’s very dangerous and reckless action. He is leaving our communities in a terrible position which will cost lives.”