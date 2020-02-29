Cuomo bill would fast track renewable energy projects, give more authority to Albany

HAMLIN, N.Y. (WROC) – Ted and Kathy Habgood say they have long fought the construction of a wind turbine in their area.

“Most of the people that move out into the country, we don’t want industrial turbines surrounding our homes,” said Ted.

“It impacts, obviously, the value of our home,” Ted continued. “A lot of people don’t want a wind turbine that’s 500 feet in the air. The turbine itself is the size of a Greyhound bus.”

“It’s a terrible concern to lose control of our town, losing control to the state,” said Kathy. “I feel like it’s just the start.”

Last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the effort. Cuomo’s bill would create a state Office of Energy Permitting to accelerate the construction process.

Governor Cuomo argues the creation of the Office is a plus for both the economy and the environment.

“This legislation will help achieve a more sustainable future, invigorating the green economy and reaffirming New York’s position as a market leader with a revamped process for building and delivering renewable energy projects faster,” said Cuomo in a statement.

Cuomo’s goal is to bring New York State to 70 percent renewable energy by the year 2030.

In an interview with News 8, Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R-139) expressed his concerns with the bill.

“What this bill does, is totally, in a Big Brother sort of way, take all local input away and gives it to the state of New York without regard to citizen input,” said Hawley.