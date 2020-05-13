1  of  76
Closings
Cuomo: Antibody testing shows wearing masks works

News
Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo continued to take his daily briefings on the road. He was at Jefferson Community College in Watertown on Wednesday, where he made a point to say wearing masks works.

During his daily briefing, Cuomo gave a bunch of statistics about antibody tests from frontline workers. All of the stats showed frontline workers had a lower infection percentage than the general New York State population. Cuomo said “that should give us all some peace of mind” that wearing masks works.

  • New York State general population: 12.3% rate of infection
  • New York City general population: 19.9% rate of infection
  • Downstate transit workers: 14.2% rate of infection
  • Downstate healthcare workers: 12.2% rate of infection
  • NYPD: 10.5% rate of infection
  • FDNY and EMTs: 17.1% rate of infection
  • New York State Ploce: 3.1% rate of infection
  • Department of Corrections and Community Supervision: 7.5% rate of infection

On Wednesday, Cuomo also said that 12 more counties can begin elective surgery. Those counties are:

  • Albany County
  • Cayuga County
  • Chemung County
  • Columbia County
  • Clinton County
  • Cortland County
  • Montgomery County
  • Orange County
  • Otsego County
  • Rensselaer County
  • Schenectady County
  • Warren County

Click the player below to watch Wednesday’s briefing:

