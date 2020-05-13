Cuomo: Antibody testing shows wearing masks works

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo continued to take his daily briefings on the road. He was at Jefferson Community College in Watertown on Wednesday, where he made a point to say wearing masks works.
During his daily briefing, Cuomo gave a bunch of statistics about antibody tests from frontline workers. All of the stats showed frontline workers had a lower infection percentage than the general New York State population. Cuomo said “that should give us all some peace of mind” that wearing masks works.
- New York State general population: 12.3% rate of infection
- New York City general population: 19.9% rate of infection
- Downstate transit workers: 14.2% rate of infection
- Downstate healthcare workers: 12.2% rate of infection
- NYPD: 10.5% rate of infection
- FDNY and EMTs: 17.1% rate of infection
- New York State Ploce: 3.1% rate of infection
- Department of Corrections and Community Supervision: 7.5% rate of infection
On Wednesday, Cuomo also said that 12 more counties can begin elective surgery. Those counties are:
- Albany County
- Cayuga County
- Chemung County
- Columbia County
- Clinton County
- Cortland County
- Montgomery County
- Orange County
- Otsego County
- Rensselaer County
- Schenectady County
- Warren County
Click the player below to watch Wednesday’s briefing: