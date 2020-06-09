Live Now
Funeral service for George Floyd underway at Houston church
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Cuomo announces new dashboard to follow coronavirus numbers, comments on civil unrest

News
Posted: / Updated:

VALHALLA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was in Valhalla at New York Medical College, where he gave his daily briefing.

At the briefing, Cuomo announced that the Hudson Valley had officially entered Phase Two, and Long Island would be joining Phase Two on Wednesday.

“If you had told me 100 days ago that we would be reopening, I would have that would have been the best scenario,” Cuomo said. “The numbers are down because you brought them down.”

It has been 101 days since New York State had its first positive case of coronavirus.

“It’s a time worth pausing to look at the progress we made,” Cuomo said.

The numbers, overall, are down ‘drastically.’ Yesterday in the Hudson Valley, for instance, only 73 people tested positive for coronavirus.

However, there are still hot spots in certain zip codes in New York City.

“The virus did not attack equally,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo announced that he was teaming up with Sean Penn, who is the co-founder and Chairperson of the Board for CORE, to establish 11 new testing sites in New York City in the most impacted zip codes. Overall, there are more than 800 testing sites across the state. You can visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov to find a location close to you.

At his briefing, Cuomo announced a new dashboard. The new online dashboard will focus on the day to day spread of the virus and the number of positive tests each day.

During the briefing, Cuomo also talked about the civil unrest happening in our country.

“This has been brewing for decades and decades. This isn’t about Mr. Floyd’s death. This has been brewing for decades, if not centuries,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said this is an issue that won’t be going away, and that it is time for a new, smart policy and a new model of policing.

“This issue of policing has been brewing for decades,” Cuomo said. “The racial disparity has been growing for decades.”

Cuomo said there must be a relationship of trust between police and the community the police serve.

“Policing doesn’t work without the trust of the community,” Cuomo said. “You have to make it work for both sides, otherwise it works for neither, and that’s where you are.”

Cuomo also mentioned a tweet President Donald Trump posted Tuesday morning regarding a protestor who was pushed by police.

“If there was ever a reprehensible, dumb comment, and from the president of the United States…what does he do? He pours gasoline on the fire. If he ever feels a moment of decency he should apologize for that tweet,” Cuomo said.

To watch Tuesday’s briefing, click the player below:

The slideshow that was shown during Cuomo’s briefing is below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss