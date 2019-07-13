Crust-only pizza offered in New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. (KASW-TV) — Are you the type of pizza eater that starts with the crust first? Well, if you are, it’s your lucky day because a pizza made entirely out of crust, is now a thing.

Villa Italian Kitchen located in New Jersey, just introduced their newest pizza creation – ‘Just The Crusts.’ It will make its debut on July 18th and will be priced at $2.75 a ‘slice.’

If you’re trying to figure out if this pizza is just a slice of crust or the remnants of crust from a previous batch, you’re not alone. Turns out the ‘slice’ will come with six pieces of pizza crust perfectly formed to imitate an actual pizza slice.

Sounds good, right?

But, what about dipping sauces you ask? Director of Communications and digital market for Villa said.

So, that’s it folks. No dipping sauces will be available for your ‘crusty’ pizza, but Villa has a range of Italian food like pasta imported from Italy, salads and even a gender-reveal lasagna to choose from.