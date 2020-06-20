Cruise lines to suspend sailing from U.S. ports until mid September

TAMPA, F.L. (WFLA) – The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) announced Friday cruise lines will extend the suspension of sailing until September 15.

“Due to the ongoing situation within the U.S. related to COVID-19, CLIA member cruise lines have decided to voluntarily extend the period of suspended passenger operations,” the CLIA said in a statement.

A no-sail order was initially put into effect on March 13 by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, that order was extended and is set to expire on July 24.

Below is the full statement released by the CLIA on Friday: