Closings
Cruise lines to suspend sailing from U.S. ports until mid September

TAMPA, F.L. (WFLA) – The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) announced Friday cruise lines will extend the suspension of sailing until September 15.

“Due to the ongoing situation within the U.S. related to COVID-19, CLIA member cruise lines have decided to voluntarily extend the period of suspended passenger operations,” the CLIA said in a statement. 

A no-sail order was initially put into effect on March 13 by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, that order was extended and is set to expire on July 24.

Below is the full statement released by the CLIA on Friday:

“Due to the ongoing situation within the U.S. related to COVID-19, CLIA member cruise lines have decided to voluntarily extend the period of suspended passenger operations.  The current No Sail Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will expire on 24 July, and although we had hoped that cruise activity could resume as soon as possible after that date, it is increasingly clear that more time will be needed to resolve barriers to resumption in the United States.

Although we are confident that future cruises will be healthy and safe, and will fully reflect the latest protective measures, we also feel that it is appropriate to err on the side of caution to help ensure the best interests of our passengers and crewmembers.  We have therefore decided to further extend our suspension of operations from U.S. ports until 15 September.  The additional time will also allow us to consult with the CDC on measures that will be appropriate for the eventual resumption of cruise operations. 

This voluntary suspension applies to all CLIA members to which the No Sail Order applied (vessels with capacity to carry 250 persons or more). CLIA member cruise lines will continually evaluate the evolving situation and make a determination as to whether a further extension is necessary.”

