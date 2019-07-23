Crowds show up in Rochester calling for Puerto Rican governor’s resignation

Rossello's comments on Hurricane Maria the final straw for many

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More than 60 protestors came to Don Samuel Torres Park on Oakman Street demanding the resignation of Puerto Rico’s Governor, Ricardo Rossello. They say this goes beyond his 889 pages of leaked messages insulting women, opponents, and victims of Hurricane Maria. It’s fueling a larger narrative.

Mercedes Vasquez-Simmons, who helped organize the event says, “(Rossello is) confirming doubts that we’ve had about the government… years and actually decades of corruption.”

About 3,000 Puerto Ricans came to Rochester after Hurricane Maria. Those here are claiming many of the funds and aide sent to the island were mismanaged by Rossello’s government; his insults only adding to their sustained criticism.

“I think that’s where you’re seeing the anger and that’s why people are hitting the streets,” adds Simmons.

“The help did not get where it needed to go in a timely manner,” says Heidy Rosa on the Maria relief efforts.

“Food, water, that just went wasted while people are going thirsty. We have the right. We deserve to be angry, adds a masked Carols Ramos.

Hilda Rosario-Escher says Rossello’s inaction and inability to govern are the reason she’s here.

“Since Hurricane Maria, he really has not stepped up. He needs to resign, and he needs to resign now,” she says. Simmons says his comments are the final straw.

“We want a governor who is going to advocate for the people, who is going to be there for the people.”