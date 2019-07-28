Crowds of corgis converge on coast for canine celebration

PORTLAND, O.R. (KOIN) — Hundreds of corgis descended on the Oregon Coast on Saturday for the annual Corgi Beach Day.

About 550 corgis and more than 1,300 people (and even 68 non-corgi dogs) went to Cannon Beach to help raise money for the Oregon Humane Society.

Event organizers told KOIN 6 News that between the costume contest, raffle, silent auction and corgi races — the event raised more than $11,000 this year.

A surfing corgi known as “Super Corgi Jojo” even came all the way up from San Diego to show off his shark costume and enjoy the Instagram limelight.

