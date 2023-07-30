ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The locally loved Community Garage Sales and Superfleas continued at the Rochester Public Market on Sunday.

Every other Sunday, crowds of people gather to browse dozens of garage sales with bargains on furniture, clothing, collectibles, jewelry, and more, all in one location.

Philomina Emeka Iheukwu, who sells produce at the Public Market, has been at the market for ten years and has participated in the community sale days for eight years.

While not precisely participating in “garage sales,” she offers a welcome addition to the variety of goods offered at the garage sales.

“So, I choose to sell my fruits and vegetables because originally, you know, some people don’t have time to shop yesterday, Saturday, at the market for their fruits and veggies, so, now they have another opportunity to come to them Market on Sunday to shop for their fruits and veggies,” says Philomina.

She encourages people to visit the regular market and the community garage sales “because you never know what you can find.”

If you missed today’s community garage sale, don’t worry — there is still a chance to attend. The sales will continue on August 13 from 7 a.m. through 1 p.m., with plenty of dates planned through October:

August 13

August 27

September 10

September 24

October 8

October 22

If you want to learn more or participate in the sales, visit The City of Rochester Public Market’s Community Garage Sales and Superfleas website.