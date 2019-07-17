Crisis Nursery provides emergency childcare to local families

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — One day after a 3-year-old child fell into a grease trap and died, family and friends turned out for a vigil at the Tim Hortons restaurant where it happened.

They released blue and white balloons in his memory. Even strangers took part in the ceremony.

“It’s hard but that is why I came here,” said Marilou Aguilar. “Seeing that teddy bear and knowing this is where a little boy lost his life. I just had to stop.”

Police confirmed the child’s mother brought the 3-year-old to work because she did not have anyone to watch him. Elaine Spaull is the executive director of the Center for Youth. She says she wishes could turn back the hands of time to let the boy’s mom know there was a place she could turn to for childcare.

The Crisis Nursery is free of charge and it’s funded with a combination of public and private dollars. It cares for more than 1,000 children every year. As long as there is a need the Crisis Nursey is there.

“We will make sure this never happens again,” said Spaull. “A mom who is trying to do the right thing to keep her job. Keep her family with a job and with revenue found herself in tragedy. We do not want that to happen ever again.”

Spaull is urging the community to spread the word about the Crisis Community. Hoping to make sure another young life does not come to a tragic end.

The Crisis Nursery has two locations in Rochester. The 24-hour helpline is 585-271-7670. More information can be found at the Center for Youth website.

