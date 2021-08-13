Crimestoppers launching campaign to raise money for K9

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Area Crimestoppers is launching a campaign to raise money for a new K9 for local law enforcement

It’s called “We’re having a K9!” and all funds raised will go towards the Rochester Police Department’s purchase of their next K9 puppy. Any additional money will help with veterinary costs and training equipment for nearly 30 other local K9 units throughout Monroe County.

“They’re so important to law enforcement. They’re great help as far as de-escalation. Of course the community loves the dogs. Everyone wants to see them out,” Kelly Rotter said.

Canandaigua National Bank presented a $500 check. Donation jars will be popping up in local businesses. The campaign runs through the fall.