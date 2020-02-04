Investigators on scene after County Route 28 in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Fire crews battled what appeared to be a large house fire on the 3100 block of County Route 28, and investigators are now on the scene, according to Schuyler County Sheriff William Yessman.

The home, located near the Castel Grisch Winery, was filled with heavy smoke for hours, with reports coming in around 10:00 a.m.

Departments from four counties (Chemung, Schuyler, Yates, and Steuben) responded to the fire, and according to our reporter on the scene, there appears to be no police or investigators on the scene.

Fire crews were focred to pull water out of a hydrant at the bottom of a hill and transporting it up to the scene, according to our reporter.

A neighbor tells 18 News that a family lived in the home and that some of them were inside when the fire started.

18 News will have more on this fire as information becomes available.