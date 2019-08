ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)– Crews from the Rochester Fire Department are working to determine what caused an early-morning house fire in the area of Hudson Avenue and Friederich Park in Rochester on Friday.

Crews arrived to the scene at around 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters said the house was vacant when the fire broke out, so no one was injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn further details.