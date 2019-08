HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC)– Firefighters were called to an apartment complex in Henrietta on Friday at around 1 a.m.

Crews were called to the Winton Village Apartments where there was heavy smoke throughout the building.

Dozens were evacuated.

Fire crews said the fire was in the kitchen on a first-floor apartment.

The fire was able to be put out quickly.

Two people were displaced and they’re getting help from The Red Cross. Everybody else was able to return to their apartments.