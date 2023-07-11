ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is investigating credit card “skimming” devices at two Finger Lakes area Walmart stores.

The devices were found at stores in Geneva and Canandaigua between July 2 and July 5. Store employees told the Sheriff’s Office that three suspects were working together to place the devices at one point of sale card reader location at each store.

The devices were located on July 5. It is unclear what, if any data, was collected by the devices.

OCSO is advising anyone who used a credit or debit card at those stores to check their statements for any unauthorized purchases, contact your financial institution and alert law enforcement.

Police have received reports of a dozen skimmer devices being placed at Walmart locations throughout Central NY and the Finger Lakes.

Walmart released a statement Tuesday, saying: