ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is investigating credit card “skimming” devices at two Finger Lakes area Walmart stores.
The devices were found at stores in Geneva and Canandaigua between July 2 and July 5. Store employees told the Sheriff’s Office that three suspects were working together to place the devices at one point of sale card reader location at each store.
The devices were located on July 5. It is unclear what, if any data, was collected by the devices.
OCSO is advising anyone who used a credit or debit card at those stores to check their statements for any unauthorized purchases, contact your financial institution and alert law enforcement.
Police have received reports of a dozen skimmer devices being placed at Walmart locations throughout Central NY and the Finger Lakes.
Walmart released a statement Tuesday, saying:
“This is an on-going criminal investigation, and we have directed questions to law enforcement to preserve the integrity of the investigation. We’re appreciative of local and state police sharing key details with the public and media over the last few days. We will continue working closely with law enforcement during this process.
Providing customers with a safe shopping experience is a top priority. We are implementing enhanced security measures in area stores and are assisting customers. Those concerned they may have been impacted can contact their card provider or Walmart Customer Care Team at 800-925-6278.”