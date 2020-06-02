CPAs provide financial guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The CPA industry is serving client needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CPA Garrett Wagner of the New York State Society of CPAs discussed the greatest client needs Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Wagner said the pandemic has highlighted four key areas of importance for clients – the new July 15 income tax filing deadline, delivery of federal relief checks, the Paycheck Protection Program, and navigating unemployment.

CPAs are using technology – things like Skype, Zoom and FaceTime – to connect with clients who have immediate needs that can’t wait for the next opportunity to have an in-person interaction.

The individual needs of clients are varied, but Wagner said CPAs are encouraging people to remain calm as they make important decisions today. He noted those decisions can be revisited or revised in the future.