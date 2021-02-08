COVID-19 vaccinations continue at Convention Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — COVID-19 vaccinations resumed at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center this weekend.

Last month, Monroe County had to stop scheduling COVID-19 appointments due to limited supply. However since more allocation has arrived, the vaccination process resumed.

“It was quick and fast, painless and everything,” Jesse Noble said.

“Everyone was very nice and very cordial. They even asked if anyone had any questions and explained the procedure,” Carolyn Noble added.

The vaccinations are by appointment only.