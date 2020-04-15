Covid-19 outbreak in Steuben county nursing home leads to state response

HORNELL, N.Y. (WROC) —Those who tested Positive for COVID-19 will be allowed to stay at Hornell Gardens in Steuben County, but everyone who is healthy will be moved to a new location, this as the facility deals with an outbreak of COVID-19 that is spreading quickly.

46 people tested positive for COVID-19 as part of facility-wide COVID-19 testing was completed at Hornell Gardens last Friday.

The New York State Department of Health has approved the response plan to the outbreak, this includes transferring residents who have tested negative for COVID-19 to another facility, Seneca Nursing & Rehabilitation in Waterloo, about 90 minutes away.

Officials from Steuben County and the State Department of Health will coordinate this plan. While county officials are working to find a source, they says it’s frustrating, as the virus changes day by day.

“But through the contract tracing, there hasn’t been identified any single or multiple sources. But certainly community spread i mean you know it’s not all travel related or anything like that,” said Jack Wheeler, Steuben County Manager.

As part of the joint response, Hurlbut Care Communities released this statement saying,

“We are implementing this plan in close collaboration with officials from Steuben County and the New York State Department of Health. I would also like to express my gratitude to all of our staff who have worked tirelessly to help make this happen.” Robert W. Hurlbut, President of Hurlbut Care Communities.

At the time of publication, there are 171 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County.