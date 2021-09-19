COVID-19 death rates are quickly rising in these states

In this Aug. 31, 2021 file photo, medical professionals surround a 39-year-old unvaccinated COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)

(NEXSTAR/AP) — The latest COVID-19 data showed some positive trends in the U.S. over the past two weeks, with new cases and hospitalizations falling slightly. Not all the data is trending in the right direction, however. In fact, the nation saw a 40 percent rise in COVID deaths in that same time frame.

An average of more than 1,900 people, per day, died from the virus in the U.S. over the last two weeks, based on data from Johns Hopkins analyzed by the New York Times. The majority of deaths were reported to be among the unvaccinated.

Maine only averaged around four deaths per day over the past two weeks; however, that amounted to a 275 percent increase from the previous two-week average.

Idaho saw a 144 percent increase in deaths. The state is one of the least-vaccinated in the country, with only about 40 percent of its residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Only Wyoming and West Virginia have lower vaccination rates.

Arizona on Tuesday reported 117 deaths, the most in a single day since last February. For the past two weeks, Arizona has averaged 36 deaths per day.

Not all states are seeing a drop in infections. In fact, Alaska this week reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases one day after the state’s largest hospital announced it had entered crisis protocol and started rationing care because of a flood of COVID-19 cases.

With deaths on the rise across the nation, here is a look at the daily averages of each state: