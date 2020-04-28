Live Now
COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall
COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall

(NEXSTAR) – Members of Congress from across the state are answering your questions surrounding coronavirus at 7 p.m. The participating Representatives from New York include:

Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-NY-22nd District) @RepBrindisi
His district includes the counties of Chenango, Cortland, Madison and Oneida Counties. His district also includes parts of Broome, Herkimer, Oswego and Tioga Counties.

Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-NY- 19th District) @repdelgado
His district covers all of Columbia, Delaware, Greene, Otsego, Schoharie, Sullivan, and Ulster Counties. It also covers parts of Broome, Dutchess, Montgomery, and Rensselaer Counties.

Rep. Brian Higgins (D-NY-26th District) @RepBrianHiggins
His district includes parts of Erie and Niagara Counties, including the City of Buffalo.

Rep. John Katko (R-NY-24th District) @RepJohnKatko
His district includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne Counties and part of Oswego County.

Rep. Joseph Morelle (D-NY-25th District) @RepJoeMorelle
His district is located exclusively in Monroe County and is mostly comprised of the City of Rochester.

Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY-23rd District) @RepTomReed
His district covers all of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins and Yates Counties. It also includes parts of Ontario and Tioga Counties.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY-21st District) @EliseStefanik
Her district covers The North Country which includes all or parts of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Saratoga, St. Lawrence, Warren, and Washington Counties.

Rep. Paul Tonko (D-NY-20th District) @RepPaulTonko
His district covers all of Albany and Schenectady Counties as well as parts of Saratoga, Rennselaer and Montgomery Counties.

These lawmakers will be answering your questions tonight starting at 7 p.m.

