COVID-19 claims the lives of 19 in Monroe County

News
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health announced on Sunday that there are 516 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and 19 people have died from the virus.

There are 86 people who are hospitalized and 30 of them are in the intensive care unit.

On Saturday there were 481 confirmed cases of the virus.

On Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed there are 122,031 positive cases and 4,159 deaths because of the virus in New York State.

“We’ll get through this because we are New York State tough,” Cuomo said at the end of his press conference in Albany.

Cuomo also confirmed that there are 16,479 people who are hospitalized and 4,376 of them are in the ICU.

More than 12,100 people have been discharged across the state after being treated for COVID-19.

