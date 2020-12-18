COVID-19 cases rising in Genesee County, testing available for residents

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) – Genesee County designated as a yellow zone last week by the New York State COVID-19 taskforce, held a briefing on Friday to update the public on the county’s latest eddorts.

Officials said that like most of the county, cases there are on the rise again. Currently, there are 220 active cases and over 1,000 people under quarantine. 24 people are hospitalized and 19 people have died.

“We could have went in to the orange zone but because of some of the efforts that we have under taken here in Genesee County, relatively recently with our testing clinics and our communication efforts, we believe we were spared and given the chance to turn the numbers around,” Genesse County Manager and Budget Officer Matt Landers said.

“But that said our numbers are still rising to an an unacceptable level. I’m pleading with the people of Genesee County to please limit the gatherings, especially around the holidays otherwise we’re gonna find ourselves in an orange or a red zone.”

Genesee County will host a free drive thru rapid testing clinic December 22. The clinic will run from 1 tp 4 p.m. Residents are encouraged to register before hand.