Covers for motorized awnings recalled after reported death

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Around 270,000 soft vinyl covers used with SunSetter motorized awnings are being recalled due to impact and fall hazards.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, if the awning is activated while the cover is secured with bungee tie-downs, the awning can open unexpectedly when the cover is removed.

The firm has received 14 reports of this happening including six that resulted in injuries and one that resulted in death. The CPSC said a 73-year-old man died after the awning opened and knocked him off a ladder while he was removing the tie-downs.

The recall involves awning covers used with SunSetter Motorized, Motorized XL, Motorized PRO, Motorized PROXL, and Oasis Freestanding Motorized Retractable Awnings. They were sold for about $100 or distributed as a promotional item or as part of a package with the awnings through Costco and independent dealers nationwide from June 1999 through January 2019.

Covers for manually operated awnings are not affected by the recall, according to the CPSC.

Consumers should contact SunSetter to receive free breakaway safety clips and instructions for their use and how to safely remove any installed bungee tie-downs. Until that time, consumers are advised not to attempt to install the recalled covers nor remove them from awnings.

SunSetter can be contacted toll-free at 844-313-0144 or by email safety-clips@sunsetter.com. Visit SunSetter’s website to learn more.

