Court decides Police Accountability Board Referendum will count on November vote

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A panel of judges at the Supreme Court of New York Appellate Division decided the Rochester Police Accountability Board referendum will be on the November ballot, and it will count.

Back in September, the Rochester City Council filed an appeal on the decision that would block a referendum vote on the proposed Police Accountability Board.

The judge originally decided the referendum could appear on the November ballot, but the votes wouldn’t count.

“The City Council is grateful for the speed with which the Court has issued their decision allowing for the Rochester electorate to vote on the Police Accountability Board Referendum this coming Election Day. Today’s unanimous decision is a victory for democracy, no one’s voice should be silence on this important issue.” City Council President Loretta C. Scott

