Couples starting planning wedding as state restrictions change

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Couples every can starting planning their dream wedding after the Governor said the state will use rapid testing models to open venues and events before vaccine reaches a critical mass.

Lauren Stiffler and Darren can finally start planning the wedding of their dreams. Originally they wanted to have it last year, but postponed due to restrictions.

“I was like crying so much, because I was so happy,” said Lauren Stiffler.

“It was exciting because we found restrictions to be so obtrusive that like it really wasn’t our wedding that we wanted,” said Darren Terrance.

Couples like them will be able to have weddings starting March 15, after Governor Andrew Cuomo changed restrictions.

Weddings capacity can be 50% of the venue, 150 people max, rapid testing for guests is required, and that wedding can only happen if approved by the county health department.

The governor said it could take six-to-nine months until the general population is vaccinated, and he said rapid testing would help reopen events and venues before then.

“We’re going to extend, in New York state, safe marriage receptions,” Gov. Cuomo said “All persons who attend the event will be tested, you can have 50% of the venue up to 150 people. It has to be approved by the local health department and this will go into effect march 15.”

The soon to be Terrances will still have to make some changes. Their original guest list was 250 people so some will get left out, also required still are masks, and social distancing.

“We obviously want everything to be able to move forward safely and I think if we’re taking every precaution that we can I think that it will be okay,” said Stiffler.

The wedding is now planned for December of this year and they say it was worth the wait to be able to share the moment with as much family as they can safely.

The governor yesterday saying testing could be the solution to reopening events as we wait for the vaccine to get to the general population.