Couple married for 50 years dies from COVID while holding hands

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas couple married for 50 years passed away from the coronavirus, side-by-side and holding hands.

“My parents are just normal people but now the whole world knows their story,” the couple’s son, Tim Tarpley, told KTVT.

High school sweethearts, they were both diagnosed with coronavirus at the same time.

Tim said it started with his 80-year-old mom.

After his mother was admitted to Harris Methodist in Fort Worth, his father began to feel weak, though she was declining faster.

“My mom called me and said, hey, just wanna let you know, I’m ready to go. And I yelled and screamed,” Tarpley told KTVT.

Then, he called his dad.

“He said ‘How’s your mom?’ I said, ‘Not good, she may not make it past tomorrow.’ You know, and it was like, at that moment, knowing that my mom was then gonna go, it was okay for him to go.”

Tarpley said it was nurses he’d never met that made their last moments so special.

“He really went out of his way to get my mom moved from her room to his room. And then he just placed their hands, near each other, and next thing we know they grabbed each other’s hands. And that’s how they went,” said Tarpley. “And there’s still so many, you know, unsung heroes that like to help facilitate their ending.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

