Couple finds way to safely celebrate 60th Anniversary, on nursing home patio

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — People are continuing to find ways to celebrate special moments with loved ones in times of COVID-19.

For James and Anne Roth at Hill Haven Nursing Home, it was a 60th wedding anniversary.

The couple’s family came to Maureen Clancy, a social worker at the home, with the idea to celebrate in a safe and special way.

For them, gathering on the patio with balloons, ice cream and shared memories was more than enough.

“Our first kisses were three tiny little kisses, and I can remember them, we remember all this time,” said Anne.

James was in the coast guard at the very beginning of the relationship, and he had Anne to tell all of his experiences to.

“A lot happened good and bad to him…good and bad and health-wise. He got dragged behind boats and undertow, and trying to rescue a sailboat. So he would tell me all that stuff,” said Anne.

For Clancy, part of what brings her joy as a social worker is finding ways to bring joy to residents.

“This has been really nice sentiment for these two 60 years, I don’t think you can beat that. Anne used to come every day to be with her husband,” Clancy said.

Since COVID-19 visitor restrictions were put in place, Clancy has found ways to let loved ones keep in touch, whether it be through phone, glass windows or 6 feet apart outside.

James says pushing through past and present hardships of marriage, is worth it for days like these.