1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Couple finds way to safely celebrate 60th Anniversary, on nursing home patio

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — People are continuing to find ways to celebrate special moments with loved ones in times of COVID-19.

For James and Anne Roth at Hill Haven Nursing Home, it was a 60th wedding anniversary.

The couple’s family came to Maureen Clancy, a social worker at the home, with the idea to celebrate in a safe and special way.

For them, gathering on the patio with balloons, ice cream and shared memories was more than enough.

“Our first kisses were three tiny little kisses, and I can remember them, we remember all this time,” said Anne.

James was in the coast guard at the very beginning of the relationship, and he had Anne to tell all of his experiences to.

“A lot happened good and bad to him…good and bad and health-wise. He got dragged behind boats and undertow, and trying to rescue a sailboat. So he would tell me all that stuff,” said Anne.

For Clancy, part of what brings her joy as a social worker is finding ways to bring joy to residents.

“This has been really nice sentiment for these two 60 years, I don’t think you can beat that. Anne used to come every day to be with her husband,” Clancy said.

Since COVID-19 visitor restrictions were put in place, Clancy has found ways to let loved ones keep in touch, whether it be through phone, glass windows or 6 feet apart outside.

James says pushing through past and present hardships of marriage, is worth it for days like these.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss