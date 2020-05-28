1  of  74
Couple charged in death of 4-year-old found stuffed in a drawer

News

by: Matt Grant and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WJZY) – A couple charged with the death of a 4-year-old girl found “stuffed in a drawer” in Rock Hill, South Carolina were both denied bond Wednesday.

Jackleen Mullen, 23, and her boyfriend Audrevious Williams, 26, are both charged with homicide by abuse or neglect. Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to a home on Gentle Breeze Lane in Rock Hill.

Detectives say Mullen told them her daughter, India, who was physically handicapped and had special needs, was staying with family. Instead, authorities found the girl dead in the couple’s bedroom.

“He and Mullen shared extreme indifference to the child’s life and well-being,” a detective told the judge, requesting the couple be denied bond, which was granted.

The child showed signs of blunt force trauma and respiratory distress, detectives said. Investigators say evidence was recovered at the home that connects the couple to the child’s murder but did not elaborate.

When Mullen was told her daughter was found dead she “showed no emotion or empathy,” detectives told the judge.

In court, Mullen had tears in her eyes. She and her boyfriend appeared separately and said little. Both were appointed public defenders and ordered not to have any contact with their three other young kids.

Williams has two kids, ages one and 7, who are with the Department of Social Services. Mullen has a 4-year-old, who is staying with relatives.

“It’s just sad,” said Mary Clark, who is president of the local homeowners association. “I feel bad for the family.”

Clark, who has grandkids, says she is “devastated” by the news. She now wants to start a neighborhood crime watch program. Clark didn’t hear anything out of the ordinary and neither did Tiara Jean Mendiola, who also lives nearby.

“That’s just like the last thing you should expect from people who are supposed to protect you, you know?” said Mendiola, crying. “It just hurts my heart.”

Mullen and Williams will be assigned their next court date in two weeks. If convicted, they face 20 years to life in prison.

