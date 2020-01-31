County Nightwatch program gets Federal Funding

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department Victim and Family Services and Monroe County Probation Nightwatch will recieve over $163,000 as part of a federal grant to promote public safety.

For Monroe County officers working in the Nightwatch program, the work they do takes both interpersonal and working skills.

“It puts our officers in the car with one of the most skilled law enforcement agencies in the country the Rochester policy department but it’s also worked out great for them as well because it puts them in the homes and it left the community interact with them in different nature too,” said Joel Root, Probation Supervisor with the Monroe County Office of Probation.

As part of the program, county officers will go out with Rochester police, working shifts in the neighborhood and checking in on people part of the program.

120 people on probation are part of the program, a big caseload for the 3 officers in the probation office that work in the program.

A grant of more than $160,000 will go to expanding the program.

“When a probation officer tasked with working with somebody they often don’t have a lot of time and they could have large caseloads. So if we could use this funding to create positions to significantly reduce the caseloads that these guys are supervising, then we can have a greater impact,” said Root.