County health, Brockport call town meeting to clear up COVID-19 “misunderstandings”

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — As SUNY Brockport holds over 30 study abroad students in quarantine, community members filled seats at Brockport High School Tuesday night.

“We’re here in Brockport to try to clarify, I think, what I would say are some misunderstandings about what we’re doing here,” said Dr. Michael Mendoza, Monroe County Health Department Commissioner.

A slide from Dr. Michael Mendoza’s presentation Tuesday night.



Mendoza says he noticed misinformed Facebook comments.

The presentation gave him the chance to clear the air, and to mention that there are currently no confirmed cases.

Mendoza also clarified that the students in quarantine are not showing symptoms.



“Our hope is that we will keep them all under quarantine,” Mendoza said, “and hopefully by the end of the 14 days we’ll see that they are all healthy.”

A panel also took questions from the audience, about containment and school closings. Among the local officials on the panel was President Heidi Macpherson, the SUNY Brockport president.

Macpherson said that as of now, there are no planned changes to spring break, and there is no travel ban.



@DrMikeMendoza tonight giving a COVID-19 presentation at Brockport High School, as more than 30 SUNY study abroad students are quarantined a few miles down the road. We’ll tell you what you need to know on @News_8 at 11 pic.twitter.com/X7AoJbTsmo — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) March 11, 2020

Sweden Town Supervisor Kevin Johnson stressed how late local government was notified by the state.

“The fact that we were very late to know in the process was unfair,” Johnson said to the media before the meeting.



Mendoza says the goal is to quickly identify new cases, and shoring up health preparations in the likely event of a positive case.

“We’re just going to be prepared for if it’s tomorrow, next week, next month,” said Mendoza.