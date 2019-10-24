County Fleet Center hosts trade work job fair

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The shortage of construction workers and skilled tradespeople is only growing, and Monroe County is showing off those opportunities.

The County Fleet Center was home to a massive job fair on Thursday.

High school and college students could not only meet employers but also get hands on demonstrations with the latest in construction techniques and technology.

Experts in these fields say even if enrollment greatly increases, there’s likely to still be a shortage.

More than 600 high school students attended the event.

“They don’t see any change in the future, in fact it’ll continue to increase in skilled trades because most of the skilled trades workers have an average as high as 50, so we’re gonna be replacing people, plus there’s more construction going on, so they anticipate a shortage in the long term probably the next 10 to 15 years,” said Vice President of Economic Development at Alfred University, Craig Clark.

This is just one of several job fairs Monroe County has planned for the next few months.