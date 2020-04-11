County executive on schools and business

Rochester, NY (WROC)- Monroe County executive Adam Bello is continuing to stress social distancing measures and says it’s unlikely schools will open again this school year.

When it come to getting back to life before COVID-19 county executive Adam Bello says we are not there yet.

“We will someday be able to get back to a new normal and be able to go back to school and go back to work and turn this economy back on and the lights back on. We just don’t know when,” said Bello.

This is because new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are happening everyday and there is still risk of a surge.

Monroe County cleared out the Riverside Convention Center for use as a field hospital, in preparation for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Right now, were still in that position where were growing we haven’t started going down the other end of the curve of anything like that, it’s on a linear pace and model not exponential but we are still growing,” said Bello.

That’s why Bello says schools and business must remain closed and it’s unlikely students will be heading back this school year.

“As we keep going up the curve, were not going to allow those schools to re-open because we can not let them be factors for the spread of this disease. I think by shutting it down is how we were able to start flattening out the curve a little bit,” said Bello.

Bello says social distancing will help us slow the number of cases and getting back to normal depends on everyone doing their part.

“The public really has participated and helped out by staying home obeying those executive orders and really making sure that we stayed on those lower that lower curve end,” said Bello. “This is really about managing which curve we’re on so the health care systems can keep up.”