1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

County executive on schools and business

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rochester, NY (WROC)- Monroe County executive Adam Bello is continuing to stress social distancing measures and says it’s unlikely schools will open again this school year.

When it come to getting back to life before COVID-19 county executive Adam Bello says we are not there yet.

“We will someday be able to get back to a new normal and be able to go back to school and go back to work and turn this economy back on and the lights back on. We just don’t know when,” said Bello.

This is because new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are happening everyday and there is still risk of a surge.

Monroe County cleared out the Riverside Convention Center for use as a field hospital, in preparation for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases. 

“Right now, were still in that position where were growing we haven’t started going down the other end of the curve of anything like that, it’s on a linear pace and model not exponential but we are still growing,” said Bello.

That’s why Bello says schools and business must remain closed and it’s unlikely students will be heading back this school year.

“As we keep going up the curve, were not going to allow those schools to re-open because we can not let them be factors for the spread of this disease. I think by shutting it down is how we were able to start flattening out the curve a little bit,” said Bello.

Bello says social distancing will help us slow the number of cases and getting back to normal depends on everyone doing their part. 

“The public really has participated and helped out by staying home obeying those executive orders and really making sure that we stayed on those lower that lower curve end,” said Bello. “This is really about managing which curve we’re on so the health care systems can keep up.”

 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss