County Executive Adam Bello tours Manhattan Square Apartments, calls trip ‘troubling’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 has been covering the story of the Manhattan Square Apartments since residents reached out about the concerns of on-going construction work. Asbestos removal and strong chemical smells are just a couple of the things residents say they have had to live with now for over a year and a half.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello toured the apartments Monday, and said what he saw was ‘troubling’. This comes after Mayor Lovely Warren took a tour last month and said she was ‘disturbed’ by the conditions there.

The tenants union at the apartments say they showed Bello what they say is water damage and black mold. Also, the asbestos abatement taking place and taking in what they say are strong chemical smells and poor ventilation.

The apartments have been going through this construction job for 18 months and the project is due to wrap up in late 2021.

Many residents have complained about how this is all being done, and some have filed complaints about their health. They say it’s directly related to the work that is being done.

Bello says he’s going to see what he can do to help give these residents a voice moving forward.

“I saw a number of things that need to be corrected and some challenges here, so we’re going to go back and see what we can do to advocate for the folks who live here. I think people have a right to safe, affordable, reliable housing. That’s what we’re talking about here. A lot of the stuff I’ve seen in here is troubling,” said Bello.

Residents say Mayor Warren is touring the apartments again Tuesday afternoon.

News 8 reached out to Conifer Realty who owns the building, but have yet to hear back.