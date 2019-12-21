County combating the opioid crisis on the inside

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) — We so often we talk about the needles, the overdoses and the deaths. But to jail deputies the opioid epidemic takes the form of inmates in withdrawal.

Monroe County Undersheriff Korey Brown wanted to talk about that on Friday.

“Unfortunately in the past, you’d come into jail and you’d be completely taken off of everything and then when you went back out you’d use at the same level when you came in jail, and we had a lot of overdoses that way,” says Undersheriff Brown.

Brown highlighted programs like the “MAT Units”, which are treatments for opioid disorders in jails, helping those incarcerated get clean on the inside. So far, this year, they’ve helped 119 inmates.

“If you come into jail addicted to any drug, we can help you when you’re in jail and try to make it so that when you get out of jail you can succeed.”

Brown says rather than take inmate off of drugs cold turkey, this is a way to ease someone off of their addiction and prevent an overdose on the outside.

“And that’s where they get vivitrol or methadone…and then once they leave, if we track them once they leave, we make sure they have a service provider that they’re going to.”

Brown says that includes getting a “clean hand off” and shelter, tools to help an ex-inmate actually succeed on the outside.

“…Because when you’re out there looking to feed your addiction, good things don’t happen,” says Brown.

Undersheriff Brown says next year they are planning a more intensive transition program for inmates leaving jail integrating back into society.

He says the sheriff’s office continues to be on the cutting edge.